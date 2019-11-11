TN Seshan, former chief Election Commissioner, died at his residence in Chennai at the age of 86 on Sunday.

TN Seshan,former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, passed away on Sunday at the age of 86. He was the 10th CEC who held office from December 12, 1990 to December 11, 1996. The saddening news was shared by former Chief Election Commissioner of India SY Quraishi on micro-blogging site Twitter.

In his tweet, Quraishi said it is sad to announce that former CEC TN Seshan passed away a short while ago. He was a true legend and a guiding force for all his successors. May his soul reat peace.

As the news spread, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his Condolences on the saddening demise of TN Seshan. In his tweet PM Modi said, TN Seshan was an outstanding civil servant who served the nation with utmost diligence and integrity.

Prime Minister recalled TN Seshan’s contribution to India’s electoral system. He said Seshan’s efforts made electoral reforms stronger and more participative. He is pained after hearing the sad news. Om Shanti.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, while expressing greif on the demise of TN Seshah, said, it is sad to know about the death of TN Seshan Ji. He was a stalwart for free and fair elections. The nation would alwayd remember him for his great contribution to Indian democracy. Condolences to his family and admirers.

TN Seshan was born in Kerala’s Thirunellai in Palakkad district in December 1932. He was a Physics graduate, who served for 3 years as a demonstrator in Madras Christian College. He was the time when he was preparing and passed the IAS exam.

He had also served as the 18th Cabinet Secretary of India in 1989. For his excellency in work, the government had conferred him with the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1996.

