Deepening its standoff with the government, the former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice RM Lodha has criticised the government for interfering in India’s highest democratic institution, the Supreme Court. Moreover, the former CJI also showed discontent with the present CJI Dipak Misra’s statement that nothing is wrong if the Centre wants the collegium to reconsider its decisions on the elevation of judges. The statement from Lodha came after controversy sparked over Indu Malhotra’s elevation to the Supreme Court collegium. On Thursday, the government had cleared the collegium’s recommendation of senior advocate Indu Malhotra’s name for appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court but had held back the elevation of Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice KM Joseph.

“In fact, the government’s segregation of the recommendations — to reject the nomination of Justice KM Joseph, the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand to the Supreme Court, and to accept the elevation of advocate Indu Malhotra strikes at the very heart of the independence of the judiciary. What governments do by segregating recommendations is (to) throw plans of the Collegium for seniority or ensuring a certain succession of future Chief Justices out of the window. By simply sitting over the file for weeks and then picking one and not the other, a whole new succession comes into play. This is interference in the judiciary, apart from, of course, rejecting names that the government doesn’t find favorable”, Former CJI Lodha said.

Recalling a similar incident where the government segregated one out of four recommendations of his collegium, Lodha added, “The Law Ministry, without my knowledge or consent, when I was out of the country, segregated four recommendations of the collegium and had certain problems with (the proposal to elevate) Gopal Subramanium and did not appoint him. This was very wrong. I wrote to the Law Minister on June 30, immediately upon my return that it was wrong and should not happen again in the future, that is, be done with any Chief Justice, henceforth”.

The controversy over Joseph’s recommendation sparked after the Vice President and the Rajya Sabha Chairman dismissed the Congress-led opposition’s application to impeach Justice Dipak Misra, last week.

