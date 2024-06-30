Former Classmates To Be Indian Army and Navy Chiefs For The First In History Of Indian Military

Army Chief Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, two former classmates from the prestigious Sainik School in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, have been reported to ascend to the positions of chiefs of the Indian Army and the Navy. For the first time in the history of the Indian military, the chiefs of both the militaries share a common educational background since the two had studied together in Class 5 during the 1970s.

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi who is now the choef of the Indian army and Admiral Dinesh Tripathi who was appointed as the chief of the Indian Navy spent their formative years together at Sainik School, Rewa. According to reports, the duo were classmates in class 5A where Dwivedi was assigned the roll number 931 while Tripathi was assigned roll number 938.

The news was revealed by the Official Spokesperson of the Defence Minister, A Bharat Bhushan Babu, who took to social media platform X to celebrate this unique occurrence. He posted, “For the first time in Indian Military history, Chiefs of Navy and Army hail from the same school. This rare honour of nurturing two prodigious students, who would go on to lead their respective Services 50 years later, goes to Sainik School, Rewa in Madhya Pradesh.”

For the first time in Indian Military history, Chiefs of Navy and Army hail from the same school. This rare honour of nurturing two prodigious students, who would go on to lead their respective Services 50 years later, goes to Sainik School, Rewa in Madhya Pradesh. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/52FMCO01qM — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) June 29, 2024

