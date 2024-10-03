Former CM Baghel Defends Congress’s Role In Patriotism

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel stated that it was the Congress party that instilled patriotism in the people and united the country.

“It was Congress that instilled the spirit of patriotism in people; it was Congress that brought together the country, which was divided into fragments. It was Mahatma Gandhi who taught us to respect labor,” Baghel told reporters.

Meanwhile, as the Congress’ Nyay Yatra in Chhattisgarh, led by party leader Sachin Pilot, concluded on Wednesday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said they should conduct a ‘kshama yatra’ (apology rally) instead of a Nyay Yatra.

The Chief Minister claimed that the Congress failed to fulfill any of the promises made during the 2018 Assembly elections.

“He should lead a ‘kshama yatra.’ Out of all the promises made in the 2018 Assembly elections to the people of Chhattisgarh, not one was fulfilled. That is why the people ousted them in the 2023 Assembly elections. He stalled Chhattisgarh’s development for five years and betrayed the people,” Sai remarked.

Earlier, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said the purpose of the Yatra was to wake up the state government, which he claimed had lost its credibility.

“It has been 9-10 months since this (BJP) government came to power, but looking at the situation in Chhattisgarh, we are compelled to organize the Nyay Yatra to wake up the government. Law and order have deteriorated. This government lost credibility very quickly. They are ignoring atrocities against women while attempting to silence the opposition,” said Pilot.

He further claimed that the Nyay Yatra received a strong response in Chhattisgarh.

“The government is not paying attention to incidents in Baloda Bazar or the rising Naxalite activity. Our aim with this Nyay Yatra is to alert the government. This government is being run from Delhi, with no one managing it from Raipur. There are multiple power centers. The yatra has received a very positive response,” he added.

The Congress began its six-day Nyay Yatra on September 27 in Baloda Bazar, with the march focusing on highlighting the alleged rise in crime in the state and seeking justice for the people.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also participated in the ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’ on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai said, “Today is Gandhi Jayanti. I bow to the Father of the Nation. It is also the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, and we pay our respects to him as well. Gandhi Jayanti is observed as Swachh Bharat Diwas. From September 17 to October 2, we celebrated ‘Swachhta hi Sewa Pakhwara,’ which culminates today. We also conducted a membership drive.”

