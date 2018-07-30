Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Monday, July 30, said the alliance with the BJP was difficult and was akin to drinking poison. She further said that Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, her father, had only joined hands with the BJP because relations were good during the reign of Vajpayee.

The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mhbooba Mufti on Monday launched a scathing attack at former coalition partner BJP, saying an alignment with the party was difficult and compared it to drinking poison. She also added that she suffered immensely after the 2 the parties formed a coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir in 2015.

Her comments come after Mufti hogged headlines for alleging the ruling dispensation that it is trying to break the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Following which protests were held in Jammu and her effigy of burnt by Mahila Morcha in Jammu for her comments.

The incident came just after her comments sparked controversy, when she said, “differences within the PDP will be resolved, but if Delhi tries to dismiss the voting rights of people in the Valley as in 1987, and if it tries to create divisions, then I believe that just like a Salahuddin and a Yasin Malik were born in 1987.”

Mufti Sahab agreed to join hands with BJP again because we had a good alliance during Vajpayee ji reign.But this time,it was a difficult decision.Forming an alliance with BJP was like drinking poison.I suffered during the 2 years 2 months of alliance: Mehbooba Mufti,former J&K CM pic.twitter.com/rAAyCHNBMD — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2018

Meanwhile, the remarks come after the dramatic split of PDP and BJP, many rumblings have been visible within the PDP.

At least 4 PDP MLAs and an MLN have expressed displeasure over Mufti’s leadership, as reported by Indian Express.

