Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad. He has joined the party on Friday, March 22, 2019, a few days ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Welcoming Gambhir to the party fold, Union Minister Arun Jaitley said that his entry to the party is a significant induction. Addressing the media soon after joining the BJP, the former opening batsman asserted that he joined the party after getting influenced by PM Narendra Modi’s vision. He added that he was honoured to get the opportunity to join this platform.

It has been also speculated that the 37-year-old batsman will contest from one of the seven Delhi Lok Sabha seats. A resident of Rajendra Nagar in Delhi, Gambhir also said this was the perfect platform to do something for the country.

When asked about the constituency Gambhir would likely to contest from, the Finance minister replied that it is the decision of the party’s election committee.

Gautam made his debut in the International cricket in April 2003 when he played against Bangladesh. He had a career of 15 years during which he had played 147 ODIs for India.

The left-handed batsman played his first Test against Australia in 2004. Apart from that, he is the only Indian and International cricketer who had secured centuries in five consecutive matches.

He had been ranked as the number 1 batsman in ICC Test rankings and was honoured with Arjuna Award in 2008. He has also been awarded the highest civilian award, Padmashree, in 2019 for his contribution to cricket.

During the Indian Premier League (IPL), he had played and captained Delhi Daredevils and Kolkata Knight Riders. Earlier, there were speculations that Gambhir might join the BJP as he was continuously launching scathing acts against teh Opposition during the Pulwama terror attack. However, he had always dismissed the reports.

Gambhir has now joined the league of other cricketer-turned-politicians including Kirti Azad, Mohammad Azharuddin, Navjot Sidhu and Mohammad Kaif. It was in December 2018, when Gambhir announced his retirement from all sorts of cricket.

