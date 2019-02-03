Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir helped an ex-army man to raise his voice, who was helpless and begging at Delhi's Connaught Place. Gautam took army man's battle to Twitter and informed the Ministry of Defence about the case. His efforts were fruitful as MoD reacted swiftly and gave assurance of taking actions.

Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir shared a photo of an ex-Army man, who was begging at Delhi’s Connaught Place. Gautam Gambhir took the micro-blogging site Twitter to raise Armyman’s voice, who fought for India during the 1965 and 1971 wars. In his tweet, Gautam Gambhir claimed that due to some reasons the army man can’t get support from the Indian Army. He requested the Defence Ministry to intervene as the war veteran was begging at around A block of Connaught Place.

The cricketer in his tweet said, “He’s Mr Peethambaran, who served in the Indian Army in 1965 &1971 wars which can be verified by his ID. He claims due to technical reasons he can’t get support from d Army. I’d urge @adgpi @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD to intervene as he is begging at A block Connaught Place.”

Taking cognizance of the serious matter, the Ministry of Defence acted swiftly and gave assurance to the former cricketer of taking required actions. After receiving a detailed and satisfying response from the Ministry of Defence officials, Gautam Gambhir removed his tweet and a posted a new one to thank Defence Ministry and Army ADGP.

Thanks @adgpi for explaining in detail how they have taken care of Mr Peethabaran. From his hip replacement surgery to a monthly grant from Rajya Sainik Board, they have assisted him like their own. Grateful. Thanks @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/SVG8w1FMjM — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 2, 2019

