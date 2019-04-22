Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir to contest from East Delhi seat

BJP has released its second list of candidates for the national capital on Monday. Besides Gautam Gambhir, who will fight from East Delhi seat, senior leader Meenakshi Lekhi was nominated from New Delhi parliamentary constituency.

Former cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir will contest from East Delhi, while Meenakashi Lekhi will fight from New Delhi parliamentary constituencies, the BJP announced on Monday.

Gambhir had joined the saffron party last month saying that he was impressed by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will work for the country’s welfare as a member of BJP.

On Sunday, BJP had released its first list of candidates, retaining all four MPs from Delhi.

Science and Technology Minister Dr. Harshvardhan has been fielded from Chandni Chowk, Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi, while Pravesh Verma and Ramesh Bidhur from West Delhi and South Delhi respectively.

Earlier in the day, Congress had declared the names of candidates for six out of seven seats in Delhi. It is yet to announce a candidate for South Delhi.

