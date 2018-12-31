AgustaWestland deal: Antony's statement comes days after Enforcement Directorate (ED) told Delhi's Patiala House Court that Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in VVIP chopper scam, had taken the name of Sonia Gandhi and son of the Italian lady who is going to be the next Prime Minister of the country.

AgustaWestland deal: Former defence minister AK Antony has said UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi never interfered in the AgustaWestland case, days after stunning claims made by the Enforcement Directorate in a Delhi court. He said they never interfered in his functioning as defence minister. Antony was defence minister when this deal was signed during the UPA regime. The former minister said the BJP was using probe agencies against the Congress and said it was a clear vendetta. His statement comes days after the ED told Delhi’s Patiala House Court that Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the VVIP chopper scam, had taken the name of Sonia Gandhi and son of the Italian lady who is going to be the next Prime Minister of the country.

The Congress has alleged that Michel’s probe was scripted by the BJP and it is an attempt to malign the Congress before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, speaking on the ban on AgustaWestland and Finmeccanica, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said his party has already made its stand clear on the matter.

Addressing a press conference on the AgustaWestland case, Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Enforcement Directorate pressurised Christian Michel to make false and fabricated statements against the Congress leadership.

