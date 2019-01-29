George Fernandes, a former Defence Minister, has passed away at 88 on Tuesday morning. He had been unwell and bedridden for the past few years. Fernandes was a senior Janata Dal leader and was also the founder of Samata Party. Fernandes also served as Railways minister in V P Singh government from 1989 to 1990.

Former Defence Minister of India George Fernandes has passed away at the age of 88 on Tuesday morning. For the past few years, he had been unwell and bedridden. Sources close to the family have told PTI that the leader was also suffering from swine flu for the past few days. Fernandes was a senior Janata Dal leader and was also the founder of Samata Party. Fernandes was the defence minister during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government and also held several ministerial portfolios including communications, industry, railways, and defence. Born on June 3, 1930, Fernandes was a former Indian trade unionist, politician, journalist, agriculturist, and member of Rajya Sabha from Bihar.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter handle to express his grief over Fernandes death. Remembering him as the best of India’s political leader, PM Modi said that Fernandes was among the most effective voices for the rights of the poor and marginalised.

George Sahab represented the best of India’s political leadership. Frank and fearless, forthright and farsighted, he made a valuable contribution to our country. He was among the most effective voices for the rights of the poor and marginalised. Saddened by his passing away. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2019

When we think of Mr. George Fernandes, we remember most notably the fiery trade union leader who fought for justice, the leader who could humble the mightiest of politicians at the hustings, a visionary Railway Minister and a great Defence Minister who made India safe and strong. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2019

During his long years in public life, George Sahab never deviated from his political ideology. He resisted the Emergency tooth and nail. His simplicity and humility were noteworthy. My thoughts are with his family, friends and lakhs of people grieving. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2019

Fernandes also served as Railways minister in V P Singh government from 1989 to 1990. He gained massive prominence after he won 1967 parliamentary elections against Congress veteran S K Patil in Mumbai.

He also went underground during the Emergency era of 1975, while challenging Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for imposing a state of emergency. He was an anti-Emergency crusader and was put in prison for the infamous Baroda dynamite case.

In 1977, he contested election from jail and won Muzzafarpur constituency in Bihar by huge numbers. He was appointed the industries minister when the Janata Party came to power in 1977 with Morarji Desai as Prime Minister.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More