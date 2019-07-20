Delhi's former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit died at the age of 81, she was one of the powerful political leaders of all time. Recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage on Twitter, whereas President Ram Nath Kovind stated that, She will be remembered for her momentous tenure of 15 years as Delhi's CM.

Senior Congress leader and three-time Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit passed away on Saturday in New Delhi. After a prolonged illness veteran Congress leader passed away at the age of 81. As per the reports, the tallest Congress leader Sheila Dikshit had a cardiac arrhythmia and was immediately put on the ventilator, at 3.30 Pm she took her last breath in New Delhi’s Escort hospital.

Veteran Congress leader Sheila Dixit was the longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi with a tenure of 15 years from 1998 to 2013. She was also known for her close bond with UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and with her powerful organisational skills, she carved a path for herself in Indian Politics. In 1990, Shelia was jailed in Uttarpradesh for 23 days with her 82 colleagues as she led a movement against the atrocities being committed on women.

The tallest Congress leader also became the Secretary of the Indra Gandhi Memorial Trust. However, during her tenure as the CM of Delhi, she represented the Gole market assembly constituency in 1998 and 2003 Assembly elections and new Delhi Constituyenciey from 2008.

Meanwhile, many politicians paid homage on Twitter, recently President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted and said: Sad to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit, former Chief Minister of Delhi and a senior political figure. Her term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the capital for which she will be remembered. Condolences to her family and associates.

Whereas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condole and tweeted:

Just now got to know about the extremely terrible news about the passing away of Mrs Sheila Dikshit ji. It is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 20, 2019

Deepest condolences on the death of Mrs. Sheila Dikshit. She has made a tremendous contribution to the city of Delhi and millions of its people. Her absence will be deeply felt. Personally too, it is a very sad day. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) July 20, 2019

Sad the hear demise of former Delhi CM #SheilaDikshit ji . She was a very dynamic leader, she will be remembered for changing the face of Delhi with the infrastructure and development. #OmShanti 🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) July 20, 2019

