Senior Congress leader and three-time Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit passed away on Saturday in New Delhi. After a prolonged illness veteran Congress leader passed away at the age of 81. As per the reports, the tallest Congress leader Sheila Dikshit had a cardiac arrhythmia and was immediately put on the ventilator, at 3.30 Pm she took her last breath in New Delhi’s Escort hospital.
Veteran Congress leader Sheila Dixit was the longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi with a tenure of 15 years from 1998 to 2013. She was also known for her close bond with UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and with her powerful organisational skills, she carved a path for herself in Indian Politics. In 1990, Shelia was jailed in Uttarpradesh for 23 days with her 82 colleagues as she led a movement against the atrocities being committed on women.
The tallest Congress leader also became the Secretary of the Indra Gandhi Memorial Trust. However, during her tenure as the CM of Delhi, she represented the Gole market assembly constituency in 1998 and 2003 Assembly elections and new Delhi Constituyenciey from 2008.
Meanwhile, many politicians paid homage on Twitter, recently President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted and said: Sad to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit, former Chief Minister of Delhi and a senior political figure. Her term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the capital for which she will be remembered. Condolences to her family and associates.
Whereas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condole and tweeted:
Here’s how Twitter reacted on the death of Delhi’s former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit: