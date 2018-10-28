Former Delhi CM Madan Lal Khurana died on Saturday, October 27 at the age of 82. Madan Lal Khurana had been in a coma for the past few years due to a brain stroke and took his last breath around 11:00 pm last night. The news of his demise was confirmed by Madan Lal Khurana's son and Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana on Twitter.

Former Chief Minister of Delhi Madan Lal Khurana passed away on Saturday, October 27 at the age of 82. According to the reports, Madan Lal Khurana was not well from a long time and took his last breath at around 11 pm in Delhi. The reports suggest that Madan Lal Khurana had been in a coma for the past few years due to a brain stroke. The saddening news of Madan Lal Khurana’s demise was confirmed by his son and Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana on Twitter. In a post, Harish Khurana said, “Dad I will miss u forever. RIP #MadanLalKhurana.”

After knowing about veteran leader’s demise, Delhi BJP chief and MP Manoj Tiwari and state BJP general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal visited Madan Lal Khurana’s house and met with former CM’s family to express their condolences. “It’s an hour of mourning. We pray for the peace of the departed soul. His mortal remains will be kept at BJP-Delhi State Office tomorrow around 12 pm for people to pay last respects. He resides in people’s hearts,” Manoj Tiwari said.

Delhi: Visuals from the residence of former Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana who passed away earlier tonight. He was 82 years old. pic.twitter.com/4kVYD7kkC2 — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2018

BJP chief Amit Shah expressed his condolence through a tweet saying, “In Delhi, Khurana ji was instrumental in the making of the organization and was famous as ‘The Lion of Delhi’. On behalf of millions of BJP workers, condolences to the family of Khurana Ji and I pray for the peace of the departed soul.”

BJP leader Sudhanshu Mittal said, “Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Former Chief Minister of Delhi and veteran leader Madan Lal Khurana ji. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Madan Lal Khurana was a member of RSS and BJP, who had served as the chief minister of Delhi from 1993 to 1996 and as the governor of Rajasthan in 2004.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More