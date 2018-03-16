A former Karnataka DGP HT Sanglian landed himself in a controversy at an award function which was organised to honour the women in Bengaluru. He passed sexist comments on the mother of Nirbhaya, the victim of 2012 Delhi gangrape and said she has a great physique and by that he can imagine how beautiful must have been her daughter. On the eve of 16 December 2012, a woman along with her companions witnessed dire injuries after being attacked by 6 perpetrators. The woman died in Singapore hospital after 13 days.

In an appalling incident, a former Karnataka DGP HT Sanglian in an award function, which was organised to honour women in Bengaluru, made sexist comments on the mother of Nirbhaya – the victim of 2012 Delhi gangrape. Sangliana said, that Ashna Devi, mother of the girl who was brutally gang-raped and then murders by the perpetrators, has a “great physique” and he could “just imagine how beautiful her daughter must have been”, as reported by Bangalore Mirror. The award ceremony was organised in order to applaud the hardwork of women, including the victim’s mother, Asha Devi. Nonetheless, DGP’s comments left the attendees in utter bafflement and anger.

Sanliana reported on the stage said, “I see Nirbhaya’s mother, she has such a good physique. I can just imagine how beautiful Nirbhaya would have been.” The DGP not only commented on Nirbhaya’s mother but at the event gave some “safety” tips to women which were immensely aggrieved the sitting audience. “If you are overpowered, you should surrender, and follow up the case later. That way we can be safe, save the life, prevent being killed,” Sangliana said. However, the DGP has defended himself saying, “I consider my statement to be totally within the limit and I feel people are making an issue out of a non-issue: HT Sangliana, former Karnataka DGP on his states that 2012 Delhi rape victim’s mother had ‘good physique’, reported ANI.

On 16 December the national capital witnessed the most brutal and grotesque incident in which the victim and her companion were manhandled by 6 men in a moving bus in South Delhi. The woman faced dire injuries as trashed with an iron rod and had her intestines pulled out. She died in Singapore hospital after 13 days.

The Supreme Court bench called the gangrape and murder a “devilish” and “barbaric” act.

