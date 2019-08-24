Former Finance Minister and BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley died on Saturday, August 24. He was 66-years-old. Jaitley who was admitted in Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) since August 9 due to breathlessness and restlessness. He was living on the life support from last 3 weeks and today took his last breath. Earlier this morning, news agency PTI had reported that his health is deteriorating.

Confirming the news of Arun Jaitley’s demise, AIIMS hospital released a press release and said he passed away at 12:07 pm. Arun Jaitley was admitted in AIIMS since August 9 and was treated by a multidisciplinary team.

Earlier today, former Union Minister Uma Bharti had visited him. While President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, and Jitendra Singh, BJP senior leader LK Advani, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were the leaders who went to the hospital to get know about his health.  

Today after Arun Jaitley’s demise, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a tweet, said, he is in pain after he got the news. He said he hasn’t only lost only a senior leader but a mentor too. 

Expressing the grief, President Ramnath Kovind said he was a brilliant lawyer, a seasoned parliamentarian, and a distinguished Minister, who contributed immensely to nation building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also spoken to Arun Jaitley’s wife and son and expressed his condolences. Reportedly both of family members of the former Finance Minister insisted Prime Minister to not cancel his current foreign tour as it’s important for the development and future of the country. 

BSP Supremo Mayawati also extended her condolences to the family of Arun Jaitley saying his contribution in the development of the country will be remembered forever. 

