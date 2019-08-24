Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley died on Saturday following critical health. He was 66-years-old and took his last breath at Delhi's AIIMS hospital today at 12:07 pm.

Former Finance Minister and BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley died on Saturday, August 24. He was 66-years-old. Jaitley who was admitted in Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) since August 9 due to breathlessness and restlessness. He was living on the life support from last 3 weeks and today took his last breath. Earlier this morning, news agency PTI had reported that his health is deteriorating.

Confirming the news of Arun Jaitley’s demise, AIIMS hospital released a press release and said he passed away at 12:07 pm. Arun Jaitley was admitted in AIIMS since August 9 and was treated by a multidisciplinary team.

Delhi: Former Union Minister and Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passes away at AIIMS pic.twitter.com/OTDwN7sM0w — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019

Earlier today, former Union Minister Uma Bharti had visited him. While President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, and Jitendra Singh, BJP senior leader LK Advani, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were the leaders who went to the hospital to get know about his health.

Today after Arun Jaitley’s demise, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a tweet, said, he is in pain after he got the news. He said he hasn’t only lost only a senior leader but a mentor too.

अरुण जेटली जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुःखी हूँ, जेटली जी का जाना मेरे लिये एक व्यक्तिगत क्षति है। उनके रूप में मैंने न सिर्फ संगठन का एक वरिष्ठ नेता खोया है बल्कि परिवार का एक ऐसा अभिन्न सदस्य भी खोया है जिनका साथ और मार्गदर्शन मुझे वर्षो तक प्राप्त होता रहा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 24, 2019

Expressing the grief, President Ramnath Kovind said he was a brilliant lawyer, a seasoned parliamentarian, and a distinguished Minister, who contributed immensely to nation building.

Extremely saddened by the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley after battling a long illness with fortitude and dignity. A brilliant lawyer, a seasoned parliamentarian, and a distinguished Minister, he contributed immensely to nation building. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 24, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also spoken to Arun Jaitley’s wife and son and expressed his condolences. Reportedly both of family members of the former Finance Minister insisted Prime Minister to not cancel his current foreign tour as it’s important for the development and future of the country.

Arun Jaitley Ji was a political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary. He was an articulate leader who made a lasting contribution to India. His passing away is very saddening. Spoke to his wife Sangeeta Ji as well as son Rohan, and expressed condolences. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019

BSP Supremo Mayawati also extended her condolences to the family of Arun Jaitley saying his contribution in the development of the country will be remembered forever.

पूर्व केन्द्रीय वित्त/रक्षा मंत्री व बीजेपी के प्रमुख नेता श्री अरुण जेटली के निधन की खबर अति-दुःखद। वे बीमार थे व उनका हालचाल लेने हाल ही में मैं एम्स गयी थी। वे नामी वकील व अच्छे इंसान थे। देश की राजनीति में उनके योगदान को भुलाया नहीं जा सकेगा। उनके परिवार के प्रति गहरी संवेदना — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 24, 2019

