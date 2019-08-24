Former Finance Minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who has been admitted in Delhi AIIMS, his health deteriorating, said reports. To see him, former Union Minister Uma Bharti visited him at the hospital.

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi and is living with the help of life support, deteriorated on August 23. The news of Jaitley’s deteriorating health was reported by the news agency PTI. However, the Delhi AIIMS has not released any health bulletin since August 10. As the news of Jaitley’s deteriorating spread out, former Union Minister Uma Bharti visited the hospital to meet and see her colleague.

Former Finance Minister and BJP stalwart has been admitted in the hospital since August 9 following complaints of breathlessness and restlessness. A few days ago, Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi had visited Jaitley and later told the media that his mate is critical but responding. Similarly, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan had said that AIIMS Doctors are putting every possible effort.

The 66-year-old Jaitley had a renal transplant last year. He was suffered from a rare kind of cancer. At that time, he had left his office and duties and then Railways Minister Piyush Goyal had overtaken the charge.

Before Uma Bharti, President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, and Jitendra Singh, BJP senior leader LK Advani, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had visited the hospital.

He has been very close to Prime Minister and an important part of Narendra Modi cabinet during 2014 government. While he had refused to contest elections in 2019 and take any position in the Narendra Modi government 2.0.

