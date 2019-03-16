Former Goa chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar has confirmed now that he nor want to leave the party or contest elections without the consent of party chief. The senior BJP leader lost to Dayanand Sopte from Mandrem constituency in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Former Goa chief minister Parsekar lost from Mandrem to Dayanand Sopte, in the 2017 Assembly polls. later, Congress leader Dayanand Sopte joined BJP. The former CM had earlier accused BJP Goa unit of not taking him into confidence while inducting Dayanand Sopte into the party fold.

Parsekar maintained that BJP workers in Mandrem constituency were disturbed after Sopte’s induction into BJP. The workers also alleged that Sopte has failed to ensure safety and development in the region.

Being a strong supporter of RSS ideology, Parsekar was appointed as the Chief Minister of Goa in November 2014, replacing Manohar Parrikar, who was then inducted to union cabinet as Defense minister.

Former Mandrem MLA Dayanand Sopte, who joined the BJP last year, has already started compaigning for himself despite the BJP has not declared its list for bypolls. Parsekar had lost the Mandrem assembly seat by a margin of nearly 5,000 votes to then Congress rival Dayanand Sopte.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar has expressed displeasure for his active compaigning in the region. Parsekar has alleged that the saffron party has sidelined him after the Dayanand Sopte was inducted into the BJP party.

Laxmikant Parsekar also alleged that the party has kept him in low profile and the Goa unit has also gave out its support for the upcoming bypoll elections in Mandrem.

Meanwhile, Parsekar had demanded party ticket to contest bypolls in Mandrem. He may announced to contest bypolls as an Independent candidate. It led to speculation that Parsekar may join other party to contest the election.

However, BJP has been trying to convince Parsekar not to contest the byelections. If reports are to be believed, if Parsekar remained with BJP, his interest would be protected after the Lok Sabha polls.

Election Commission have recently announced Lok Sabha elections 2019 in the country. The Goa Lok Sabha elections 2019 will go simultaneously with the assembly polls that are slated to be held on April 23. As 11.31 lakh voters will join to chose their new representatives in the state.

