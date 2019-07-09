Former Goa minister Wilfred Mesquita passes away at 70: After a brief period of illness, Wilfred Mesquita, former Goa minister passed away at 11 pm last night. Take a look at his journey inside.

Former Goa minister Wilfred Mesquita passes away at 70: Former Goa Minister Wilfred Mesquita died at a private hospital earlier today after a brief illness at the age of 70. Mesquita was undergoing treatment at the Mumbai based PD Hinduja Hospital where he breathed his last around 11 pm on July 8, 2019.

Born at Divar North Goa on April 14, 1949, Mesquita graduated from Goa Medical College in the 1970s and later specialized in medicine from Mumbai college before entering politics. During his decades-long political career, he had a stint in various parties in the coastal states.

He was the vice president of then ruling party Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party youth wing 1974. He also served as a cabinet minister in the late 90s’and held various portfolios such as Revenue, environment, sports, youth affairs, power, law, and legislative affairs.

Heartbroken to hear about the passing away of my dear friend and Ex Vasco MLA, Mr. Wilfred Mesquita, who was very dear to me. May your soul rest in peace.

My deepest condolences to his family in their time of grief. — VishwajitRane (@visrane) July 9, 2019

He was the leader of the Goa BJP sine 2007 and served as party’s vice president and spokesman. He was also the former chairman of the state forest corporation. Goa Health mister Vishwajit Rane expressed grief over Mesquita’s demise. He tweeted- Heartbroken to hear the passing away of my dear friend and Ex Vasco MLA, Mr. Wilfred Mesquita who was very dear to me. May his soul rest in peace and my deepest condolences to family and friend members.

