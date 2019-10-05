Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar on Saturday resigned. He accused that Rahul Gandhi loyalists are being sidelined in the party which is a serious concern.

Ashok Tanwar, who resigned from all the party posts over the irregularities in the ticket distribution in the Assembly elections in Haryana, has resigned from the Congress. The resignation of Tanwar will prove a setback for the Congress in the upcoming state assembly polls.

The former state Congress chief has announced his decision on the social networking site – Twitter, where he has posted a 4-page resignation letter addressed to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

In the letter, the former Haryana Congress chief has reveled the present situation at the party. He has also stated that the internal disturbances in the party and the selfish goals by a few lobbyists have turned the party into the home property. Tanwar also expressed his concern regarding the controversies hatched to expel the young leaders from the party.

Earlier, this week, Ashok Tanwar along with his supporters had protested outside the residence of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. He had also alleged corruption in the recent distribution of tickets for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana. He also accused Haryana Congress leadership of the crises. He also blamed Bhupinder Hooda and Kumari Selja for taking cash for party candidates for the polls.

Also Read: Former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam says it’s all-out war between Sonia Gandhi loyalists and Rahul supporters

On September 5, Congress top brass removed Ashok Tanwar from the posts of Haryana Congress chief and was replaced by Kumari Selja. Selja, who is known to be close to Sonia Gandhi, takes over as the PCC chief for the state.

After long deliberations with party workers and for reasons well known to all Congressman and public, I hereby resign from the primary membership of the @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/qG9dYcV6u2 — Ashok Tanwar (@AshokTanwar_INC) October 5, 2019

Another leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was appointed as the Congress Legislative Party leader. Both Bhupinder and Tanwar had fought for a long time over the top post. Earlier, Tanwar had accused Hooda of indulging in anti-party activities during the Rajya Sabha elections which resulted in the defeat of Randeep Surjewala.

Also Read: Haryana Assembly election 2019: Congress releases list of 84 candidates, names Bhupinder Singh Hooda to contest from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Randeep Surjewala from Kaithal

Harayana Assembly elections are slated to be held on October 21 and the counting of votes will be declared on October 24.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App