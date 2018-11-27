Former IAS officer of Odisha cadre Aparajita Sarangi formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party during a ceremony held at BJP national president Amit Shah’s residence in New Delhi. Many senior leaders of the BJP Odisha unit including Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha BJP unit President Basant Parida and state convener Arun Singh were present during the ceremony. Sarangi is scheduled to return back to Odisha tomorrow to her new role as a BJP member.

Aparajita who was from the 1994 batch Odisha-cadre was on central allotment since the year 2013. She was scheduled to return to Odisha in October this year. However, she applied for voluntary retirement from Service (VRS) in September. Her VRS application was approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 16.

As a senior bureaucrat, Sarangi had become popular amongst the masses for her stellar work as director of Panchayati Raj Department, Government Of India, the Secretary of School & Mass Education Department and Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation. She was the joint secretary of the Rural Development Ministry (MGNREGA), Government 0f India since 2013.

Sarangi, in a conversation with ANI, said that she now aims to work for people on a larger scale and believes that politics is the only platform which gives someone this kind of an opportunity. She also said that she feels entering into politics will empower her to work for the people of Odisha in a much bigger and better scale.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed Mrs Sarangi into the BJP family by posting a warm welcome message on Twitter. He also reiterated that her experience as a go-getter administrator especially her work for uplifting the school and mass communication for Odisha will greatly help the state unit of the party.

Smt. @AprajitaSarangi,Ex IAS from #Odisha cadre joined @BJP4India today in the presence of National President Shri @AmitShah.

I welcome her to the BJP family. Her experience in administration esp. in improving school & mass education in Odisha will greatly strengthen @BJP4Odisha. pic.twitter.com/3TPASH0slO — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 27, 2018

She is touted to contest for the parliament on a BJP ticket from Odisha in the upcoming general elections 2019.

