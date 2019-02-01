In a tweet, Shah Faesal had announced plans to form his own political party for clean politics and corruption-free administration in Jammu and Kashmir. The former bureaucrat believes that talks with Pakistan should be revived to bring peace in his home state.

Faesal had on Wednesday said that separatists and Kashmiri Pandits should be made part of the dialogue process

Shah Faesal, former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from Jammu and Kashmir, said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was responsible for the escalation of violence in Kashmir. He was speaking at a Meet the Press programme organised by Pune Union of Working Journalists. Faesal had recently resigned from the civil service to protests against unabated killings in the Valley and marginalisation of Muslims. He had become the first Kashmiri in 2010 to top the civil services examination.

In a tweet, Shah Faesal had announced plans to form his own political party for clean politics and corruption-free administration in Jammu and Kashmir. The former bureaucrat believes that talks with Pakistan should be revived to bring peace in his home state.

Speaking on his future plans at the sidelines of an event, Faesal had on Wednesday said that separatists and Kashmiri Pandits should be made part of the dialogue process.

Despite receiving thousands of suggestions from the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Faesal is yet to announce a Lok Sabha seat from where he will contest forthcoming polls due in April or May this year.

Speaking on contentious Article 370 that gives autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir, the former IAS officer said the government at the Centre should address the issue first rather than bringing changes in the Constitution.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More