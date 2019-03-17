IAS topperShah Faesal resigned from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in January this year, to protest against the unabated killings in Kashmir. On Sunday, Faesal launched his new party as Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement. The new party also released its vision document also.

Former IAS officer Shah Faesal on Sunday has launched a new political party in Jammu and Kashmir state. As per reports, Shah Faesal floated his political party named as ‘Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement’ at a function held in Rajbagh area of Srinagar. The launch ceremony took place at the Gindun Park was festooned with banners and white flags carrying Faesal’s picture.The rally witnessed participation of hundreds of supporters across the Kashmir valley. Delegations from Leh and Jammu division were also seen at the rally. Besides launch, the newly floated party also released its vision document.

As per vision document, the party will attempt to bring about sustainable peace in the state by making the people politically empowered, economically prosperous, socially emancipated, ethically evolved, culturally enlightened and environmentally conscious.

While addressing the rally, Shah Faesal said that he admires Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for their political struggle. He also he wants to work for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir as per the wishes of the local population.

Besides, the new venture also promised to revive neglected traditions like Dogra community art, Buddhist heritage and other folk traditions in the state. Faesal also said that Kashmiri pandits were also part of the Kashmiri culture and that they should return to the valley.

Inviting you all to launching ceremony of J&K Peoples' Movement.

Venue: Football ground Gindun Park near Police Station Rajbagh.#abhawabadlegi pic.twitter.com/7etMt3Psnn — Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) March 16, 2019

In 2009, Shah Faesal became the first Kashmiri to top the Indian Civil Services Examination. He resigned from the Indian bureaucracy in January this year citing unabated killings in Kashmir among other things. Being a native of Kupwara district in north Kashmir, Faesal had also launched a crowdfunding campaign in January to support his initiative.

Faesal, who has been a role model for the youth and inspired many others to join the civil services in kashmir, had alleged that the BJP government has failed to ensure law and order in the state. He had wrote a Tweet that reads: Patriarchy + Population + Illiteracy + Alcohol + Porn + Technology + Anarchy = Rapistan.

Patriarchy+Population+Illiteracy+Alcohol+Porn+Technology+Anarchy = Rapistan! — Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) April 22, 2018

Several youngsters and aspiring politicians joined Faesal’s political party, among them is a former Jawaharlal National University (JNU) student leader Shehla Rashid Shora. Rashid, the party candidate for Sringar Lok Sabha seat, has been an active critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Many other former PDP leaders are likely to join the Shaha Faesal outfit in the coming days. Former PDP leader Javed Mustafa Mir, who resigned last month from Mehbooba led PDP is in talks with the former IAS officer to join the party. Mir is a three-time MLA from Central Kashmir’s Budgam’s Chadoora constituency. Others leaders who are likely to join the party fold are former Minister Haseeb Drabu, Altaf Bukhari and others. Besides politicians, several journalists will too join the Faesal also.

Srinagar: Former IAS officer Shah Faesal has launched his political party the 'Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Movement,' today. Former Vice-President of the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU), Shehla Rashid, also joined Faesal’s party. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/z7X0nxHl98 — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2019

