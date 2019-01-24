The CBI on Wednesday turned a primary enquiry into an FIR against former ICICI boss Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Group head Venugopal Dhoot for an alleged case of quid-pro-quo in an ICICI-Videocon loan. The case came to fore after a whistleblower alleged that that Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak benefited from a loan to the tune of Rs 3,250 crore to the Videocon group in 2012.

Hours after conducting raids on Videocon headquarters in Mumbai and Aurangabad in Maharashtra, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed an FIR against ex-ICICI boss Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, Videocon head Venugopal Dhoot for an alleged case of quid-pro-quo in an ICICI-Videocon loan. In October, Kochhar had quit as CEO and Managing Director of ICICI Bank over the investigation in the case. The case came to fore after a whistleblower alleged that that Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak benefited from a loan to the tune of Rs 3,250 crore to the Videocon group in 2012.

WHAT IS THE CASE AND WHAT ARE THE ALLEGATIONS?

The crux of the allegations is that Videocon head Venugopal Dhoot invested crores in NuPower Renewables, a company founded by Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar, right after ICICI granted a loan to Videocon group.

It’s alleged that in return of the loan by ICICI bank, Dhoot invested Rs 64 crore in Chanda Kochhar’s husband’s new founded company.

The CBI has been investigating the case since the revelations. Last year, the agency had registered a PE, or preliminary enquiry, in the case. That PE has now been turned into an FIR, which means that a full-blown criminal investigation is underway.

