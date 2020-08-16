Former Indian cricketer and Uttar Pradesh Minister Chetan Chauhan, who had been admitted to a hospital after being tested positive for COVID-19, passed away in Gurugram on Sunday. Chauhan was admitted to Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for COVID-19 treatment, and his condition was stated to be critical on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, have expressed their deepest condolences.

Former Indian cricketer and Uttar Pradesh Minister Chetan Chauhan, who had been admitted to a hospital after being tested positive for COVID-19, passed away in Gurugram on Sunday. He was 73. Chauhan was admitted to Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for COVID-19 treatment, and his condition was stated to be critical on Saturday. Chauhan was UP Minister for Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, Civil Security and Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of former cricketer and politician Chetan Chauhan and termed him a diligent political leader. He also said that Chauhan effectively contributed to public service and strengthen the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

“Shri Chetan Chauhan Ji distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader. He made effective contributions to public service and strengthening the BJP in UP. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, has also condoled the demise of Chauhan.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expresses deep sorrow over the passing away of Uttar Pradesh Minister and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan,” said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

पूर्व अंतरराष्ट्रीय खिलाड़ी, मंत्रिमंडल में मेरे सहयोगी, श्री चेतन चौहान जी के असामयिक निधन का व्यथित कर देने वाला समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। प्रभु श्री राम, श्री चौहान जी के परिजनों को इस अपार दुःख को सहने की शक्ति एवं दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 16, 2020

Chetan Chauhan was a vital cog in the Indian lineup during the 1970s and he used to open the batting along with Sunil Gavaskar. He had made his Test debut against New Zealand in 1969. The right-handed batsman went on to play 40 Tests, managing to score 2,084 runs at an average of 31.57. The right-handed batsman also played 7 ODIs in his career, in which he scored 153 runs with the highest score being 46 against New Zealand in Sydney.

Chauhan was the first player in international cricket to finish his career with over 2000 runs but without a century. Earlier on August 2, Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamal Rani succumbed to coronavirus in Lucknow. (ANI)

