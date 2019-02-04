Ghosh's induction into the BJP comes at a time when the Trinamool Congress is at unprecedented loggerheads with the Centre over CBI's attempt to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scams.

Former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Bharti Ghosh has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. At the time of her induction into the party, BJP leaders associated with West Bengal – Mukul Roy, SS Ahluwalia and Kailash Vijayvargiya – were also present. Barely minutes after she joined the BJP, former IPS officer hit out at Mamata Banerjee, saying that her dharna is asatyagraha not Satyagraha.

Bharti Ghosh, once a close aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had resigned after she was transferred to the post of Commanding Officer of the 3rd battalion of State Armed Police (SAP) based in Barrackpore in North 24 Paragons district.

Ghosh’s induction into the BJP comes at a time when the Trinamool Congress is at unprecedented loggerheads with the Centre over CBI’s attempt to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scams. The TMC chief, who is on a sit-in since Sunday evening, said she will continue her Satyagraha till the Constitution is saved.

Last month, TMC’s Lok Sabha MP from Bishanpur, Saumitra Khan, had joined the BJP. He was the first parliamentarian to leave the Trinamool Congress and join the BJP. The BJP and TMC have been at loggerheads from quite some time over a range of issues, the latest one being CBI’s attempt to quiz Kolkata top cop, Rajeev Kumar. The TMC has accused the CBI is working on the directions of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

