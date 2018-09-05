Gujarat CID crime on Wednesday took former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt into custody over a 1996 case in which a Rajasthan-based lawyer was allegedly falsely framed in a criminal case. As per reports, the Gujarat CID crime has detained seven people including Bhatt in connection to the matter on the orders of Gujarat High Court. Around 3-4 months back, the Gujarat HC has directed the CID to investigate and matter. After receiving the high court’s order, the police had formed a SIT which found out that Bhatt has falsely framed the lawyer in a narcotics case. Reports also claimed that the dismissed IPS officer will soon be arrested after questioning him in the case.
Around 22 years back, the lawyer, Sumersingh Rajpurohit, had filed a case against Bhatt. When the case was filed, Bhatt was serving as SP of Banaskantha district, and several others. However, after 22 years the Gujarat high court ordered a SIT of CID to probe the case.
In his complaint, he has also a former judge in the Gujarat High Court and Bhatt’s other associates. Rajpurohit alleged that he was abducted and framed in a false NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) case. He also alleged that he was forced to vacate a rented place which was owned by Justice Jain’s sister in Pali. As per reports, Rajpurohit was arrested after Banaskantha police recovered one-kilo opium from his room at a hotel in Palanpur, Gujarat.
Meanwhile, Rajpurohit claimed that he had never stayed in a hotel and was in Bali at the time when the raid was conducted. He also claimed that under the police pressure, he had to vacate the place.