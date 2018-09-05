Gujarat CID crime on Wednesday took former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt into custody over a 1996 case in which a Rajasthan-based lawyer was falsely framed in a criminal case. As per reports, the Gujarat CID crime has detained seven people including Bhatt in connection to the matter on the orders of Gujarat high court.

Gujarat CID crime on Wednesday took former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt into custody over a 1996 case in which a Rajasthan-based lawyer was allegedly falsely framed in a criminal case. As per reports, the Gujarat CID crime has detained seven people including Bhatt in connection to the matter on the orders of Gujarat High Court. Around 3-4 months back, the Gujarat HC has directed the CID to investigate and matter. After receiving the high court’s order, the police had formed a SIT which found out that Bhatt has falsely framed the lawyer in a narcotics case. Reports also claimed that the dismissed IPS officer will soon be arrested after questioning him in the case.

Around 22 years back, the lawyer, Sumersingh Rajpurohit, had filed a case against Bhatt. When the case was filed, Bhatt was serving as SP of Banaskantha district, and several others. However, after 22 years the Gujarat high court ordered a SIT of CID to probe the case.

In his complaint, he has also a former judge in the Gujarat High Court and Bhatt’s other associates. Rajpurohit alleged that he was abducted and framed in a false NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) case. He also alleged that he was forced to vacate a rented place which was owned by Justice Jain’s sister in Pali. As per reports, Rajpurohit was arrested after Banaskantha police recovered one-kilo opium from his room at a hotel in Palanpur, Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Rajpurohit claimed that he had never stayed in a hotel and was in Bali at the time when the raid was conducted. He also claimed that under the police pressure, he had to vacate the place.

