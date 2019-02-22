Former ISI chief Asad Durrani pension and other benefits withdrawn for writing book with former RAW chief AS Dulat: Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Friday asserted that Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) former chief (retd), Lieutenant General (retd) Asad Durrani, has been found guilty of violating military code of conduct.

Last year, an inquiry was launched against Durrani after he co-authored a book ‘The Spy Chronicles’ with the former chief of India’s spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), AS Dulat. Durrani headed the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency from August 1990 till March 1992. In the book, the two formers spy chiefs have discussed several contentious issues including terrorism, particularly Mumbai attack, Kashmir and the influence of intelligence agencies, said reports.

When asked about whether Pakistan was preparing for a war with India, the DG ISPR said that it is not Pakistan that was preparing for war but India that has been sending continuous war threats. He further added that the country also had rights to respond when the war threats are coming from the other side.

Meanwhile, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday kept Pakistan on the ‘grey list’ under mounting pressure from India and the international community in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14, 2019.

