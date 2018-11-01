Madhu Koda joins Congress: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda on Thursday joined the Congress in the presence of its state chief Dr Ajoy Kumar. During his induction, Congress leaders like RPN Singh, Umang Singhar and legislator party leader Alamgir Alam were also present. Earlier, Madhu Koda's wife Geeta Koda, a sitting member of Jharkhand Assembly, had joined the Congress party

Madhu Koda joins Congress: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda on Thursday joined the Congress in the presence of its state chief Dr Ajoy Kumar. During his induction, Congress leaders like RPN Singh, Umang Singhar and legislator party leader Alamgir Alam were also present. Earlier, Madhu Koda’s wife Geeta Koda, a sitting member of Jharkhand Assembly, had joined the Congress party. She had accepted the party membership in the presence of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The politician had also merged her party Jai Bharat Samata Party with the Congress. She represents Jaggnathpur constituency in the state Assembly.

Speculations are rife that Congress may field Geeta Congress from Chaibasa Lok Sabha seat in 2019 polls. Koda’s induction into the Congress is being seen as a big boost for the grand old party ahead of the 2019 polls. Madhu Koda was an independent MLA when he became the Chief Minister of Jharkhand in 2006 with the outside support of the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. In 2009, he went to jail in a coal scam case and had to resign from chief minister post.

In December, a special court had found Koda guilty of corruption and other charges in a coal scam case. He was sentenced to three years in jail. Madhu Koda, 47, had refuted allegations levelled against him. He was accused of favouring Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) and Gagan Sponge Iron (GSIPL) in the allocation of the Amarkonda Murgadangal block.

