Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Has Been Granted Bail by State High Court in Money Laundering Case

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been finally granted bail by the state high court in the money laundering case. He was accused of an alleged connection with a land scam.

Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay heard the case and allowed the bail application on Friday.

Earlier Justice Mukhopadhyay had denied interim bail to him when he filed a plea to attend his uncle’s funeral rites.

But, the judge today has allowed his regular bail application.

Soren actually resigned from his Chief ministerial post on January 31, soon before he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related ro the “illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia” in the State.

Though he claimed the case on him as a fake conspiracy and a case filed against him on the basis of fake papers.

After that, Soren did reach to supreme court, where the apex body refused to entertain his plea on the matter and advised him to first approach the Jharkhand High court.

He then went to the state high court and on May 3, a division of bench there refuted his plea.

In Friday’s judgement, the High Court clearly stated that it’s unlikely that Soren would not commit offence while out on bail, because there is a reason to believe that he is not guilty.

