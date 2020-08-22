The former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder, Shibu Soren, along with his wife have tested positive for coronavirus. The information regarding the senior leader and his wife’s testing positive was shared by son and incumbent Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren through Twitter.

Hemant stated that the results of his parents had come in last night, on Friday, following which they are under home isolation and are recovering from the disease. Hemant’s tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, on Saturday read that last night his respected father Dishom Guru (Shibu Soren) and mother’s corona infection report came out positive, both were in home isolation and their health was recovering. He added that with the wishes of the people of the country and Jharkhand very soon both father and mother would be amongst us.

Shibu Soren is credited with the founding of JMM and for spearheading the movement for the separation of Jharkhand from Bihar. He has also served as a Cabinet Minister in the Centre during the UPA-I rule.

Earlier in July, Hemant and wife Kalpana Soren had got themselves tested for the infection after one of the ministers in his Cabinet and another JMM lawmaker, whom he had been in contact with tested positive. Their results had, however, come out negative.

