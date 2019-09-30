Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaih in a recent attack on BJP has called BS Yediyurappa the weakest chief minister in the history of the state. The Congress leader blamed Yediyurappa of endorsing hate-mongering.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaih on Monday stated that BS Yediyurappa was the weakest chief minister and accused him of indulging in politics of hatred.

In a press conference, Siddaramaih suggested Yediyurappa should resign and go back calling him the weakest CM in the history of the state. He accused the BJP leader of endorsing hate politics claiming he was never part of such activities when his government was in power.

Speaking on fellow Congressman DK Shivakumar who has been arrested by CBI in a money laundering case, Siddaramaih said the state government was deliberately attempting to suppress leaders who agitated and spoke against government policies.

He added that the incumbent government was involved in Shivakumar’s bail cancellation claiming that Yediyurappa wanted to control the Opposition.

The former chief minister added that he did not understand why Shivakumar was denied bail by the court and accused the Centre of misusing power to ensure no rebel could hinder its suppression.

Shivakumar is currently in CBI custody for alleged involvement in a money laundering case. The Congress leader has also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of manipulating autonomous bodies such as Election Commission, Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Siddaramaih dubbed the Karnataka government unholy claiming the present regime did not even compensate the rain-hit regions. Referring to torrential rainfall in the state, he said the government failed to offer monetary help to the ones stranded. He said over 80 people died due to waterlogging in the state and lashed out at the Prime Minister for overlooking the situation.

Earlier, Karnataka CM Yediyuraapa had expressed disappointment over DK Shivakumar’s arrest asserting he would more happy than everyone if the Congress leader comes out clean.

Shivakumar’s arrest has allegedly been a planned attempt to shun voices that spoke against the ruling government. Several Congress leaders staged protests against Shivakumar’s arrest.

Hailed as Congress troubleshooter, Shivakumar played a significant role in ensuring the Congress-JD(S) alliance did not disintegrate.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App