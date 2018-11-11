Gali Janardhana Reddy arrested in bribery case: BJP leader mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy along with his close aide Ali Khan were held on Sunday afternoon, November 11, by the Central Crime Branch in connection with an alleged ponzi scam. His arrest comes after Reddy appeared at the Central Crime Branch office for questioning.

Reddy was reportedly missing' for the past three days and has been under scrutiny for his involvement in the Rs 18 crores alleged kickback case

After his arrest, Alok Kumar, Additional CP, Central Crime Branch, said, the team has taken the decision to take Reddy into custody on the basis of credible evidence against him and statements by the witnesses. He will be produced before the magistrate and the team is going to recover the bribery amount and hand it to the investors, he added.

Reddy has been absconding after the CCB had issued a notice against him, but lately, in a video message he claimed that he was not absconding since he has not committed any crime and the charges against him are a result of a political conspiracy.

Reddy, who was the Minister in the erstwhile BJP government, asserted that he never panicked as neither his name appeared in the FIR nor was any notice served to him.

The development came to light when the CCB launched a hunt for Reddy on Wednesday with a bribery case, involving crores of rupees.

The CCb was also on a hunt for his close confidant Ali Khan, who was also involved in a deal of Rs 20 lakh with a company involved in a ponzi scam.

