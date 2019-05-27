Former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar skips CBI summons, seeks more time

Former police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who was summoned by the CBI for questioning in a multi-crore chit fund case, didn’t turn up at the CBI office in Kolkata on Monday, saying he needed more time. Kumar is accused of destroying evidence in the Saradha chit fund case, which was linked to several lawmakers and senior politicians of the West Bengal government.

Kumar has reportedly sent two emissaries to the agency’s office in Kolkata on Monday with a request to give him at least a week to comply with the orders. On Sunday, the CBI had issued a notice to the immigration department not to let the former top cop leave the country without its permission. The CBI had summoned him to its office at 10 am on Monday.

Kumar was heading the investigation into the Saradha chit fund scam before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case in 2014. The agency has alleged that Kumar destroyed evidence to shield some politicians of the ruling Trinamool Congress involved in the scam. It also alleged that the former top cop was in touch with a key accused and had allowed the release of seized items like mobile phones and laptops which contained vital records of the politicians’ alleged involvement in the scam.

In February, the Supreme Court had given him a reprive from arrest, provided he makes himself available in the CBI investigation. Following that he was probed for five days in Shillong by CBI officers. However earlier this month, the apex court had withdrawn that shield to Kumar, and the agency had since been trying to bring him under custody for further interrogation. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in the state has alleged that several high-profile politicians of the TMC were involved in the scam.

