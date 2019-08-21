Former Madhya Pradesh CM Babulal Gaur died on Wednesday. He was 89-years-old and passed away due to multiple organ failure.

Madhya Pradesh former Chief Minister and BJP stalwart Babulal Gaur died at Narmada Hospital in Bhopal on Wednesday. He was 89. The reports say Babulal Gaur was admitted in the hospital following restlessness and dizziness. He was suffering from an infection in lungs and was admitted to the ICU. The senior BJP leader had served as a Chief Minister of the state between August 2004 to November 2005.

He had won 10 assembly elections from Govindpura constituency before saying goodbye to the electoral politics in 2018 following old age. Later, his daughter-in-law Krishna Gaur succeded him.

The reports say his condition was deteriorating day by day and puls rate was very low. Doctors had also said that his kidneys were also not functioning properly. Reports added that multiple organ failure led him to his death.

From Monday, several heavyweight state leaders had visited the hospital to get updates about Babulal Gaur’s health. Satna MP Ganesh Singh and Women Child Development Minister Imrati Devi were in the list of dignitaries who visited Gaur at the Narmada Hospital in Bhopal.

Earlier, last month, he was brought to Delhi via air ambulance from Madhya Pradesh as his condition was deteriorating. Babulal Gaur who was in office from 2004 till 2005, was succeeded by Shivraj Singh Chauhan who held the chair of Chief Minister for 2 terms.

Another BJP leader and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is also in very serious condition and his treatment is going on at AIIMS Delhi. The nation is praying for his speedy recovery and many Union Minister have been visiting the hospital on a regular basis.

