Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday has condemned the killing of twin brothers who were killed in Madhya Pradesh’s Chitrakoot on February 12.

Shivraj has demanded the death penalty to killers involved in the gruesome murder. The former chief minister took to Twitter on Monday and said that after this shocking incident, he wants to sleep, but have not sleep in the eyes and his mind is restless that finds no peace.

अभी प्रियांश और श्रेयांश दोनों बेटों के पिता जी से मिलकर आ रहा हूं। अंर्तआत्मा रो रही है, मन दर्द से भरा हुआ है आखिर कोई इतना हृदयहीन कैसे हो सकता है कि मासूम बच्चों को जिनके पिता ने उन्हें बचाने के लिए फिरौती दे दी थी, उनको मारने में हाथ भी न कांपे। pic.twitter.com/gc8NQrwUKJ — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 24, 2019

Shivraj is also taking part in the silent procession in Satna’s civil lines with all the residents to pay homage to the dead children.

The Madhya Pradesh police had also announced a bounty of Rs. 50,000 for the people for any information that can help them to trace the kidnappers. The police have imposed section 144 in the area as violence has been reported from several places post protests in Chitrakoot.

Both the police units from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have started a probe into the gruesome murder. Meanwhile, the police have arrested six persons involving the murder. The five accused are said to be from Uttar Pradesh and the rest from Madhya Pradesh.

