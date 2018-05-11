Former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) Chief Himanshu Roy committed suicide. As per reports, the former ATS Chief shot himself using a gun at his house. The ex-ATS Chief was an IPS officer of Maharashtra Cadre of 1988 batch.

On Friday, former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) Chief Himanshu Roy committed suicide. As per reports, the former ATS Chief shot himself using a gun at his house. The ex-ATS Chief was an IPS officer of Maharashtra Cadre of 1988 batch. Himanshu Roy completed his studies from St. Xavier’s College and was currently holding the position of Additional Director General of Police of Maharashtra. Reports suggest that the officer killed himself at his own residence using a service revolver. Sources claim that Mumbai Crime branch is said to investigate the suicide of Himanshu Roy.

The former Maharashtra ATS Chief Himanshu Roy made headlines after he had arrested Vindu Dara Singh for alleged links to bookies during the 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing and betting case. However, Singh was later released on June 3, 2013, by a Mumbai Court. Apart from Himanshu Roy, the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Hemant Karkare was killed after terrorists had fired three shots in his chest during the 2008 Mumbai attack.

According to a report by CNN-News 18, the former ATS chief Himanshu Roy was suffering from cancer and other multiple ailments. The officer was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. Reports suggest that Himanshu Roy had shot himself at around 1:40 PM on Friday using his service revolver. Earlier in 2016, Himanshu Roy was appointed as additional director general (establishment) in Maharashtra.

Former ATS chief Himashu Roy was appointed as additional director general (establishment) in Maharashtra in November 2016. Roy had also worked as the joint commissioner of police (crime branch) in Mumbai. Apart from bringing down the 2013 IPL betting and spot-fixing case, Himanshu Roy solved a series of big cases during his time with Maharashtra ATS. A few of the cases handled by the top cop are as follows:

A) The case of firing on Dawood Ibrahim‘s brother Iqbal Kaskar’s driver Arif Bael.

B) The murder case of journalist J Dey

C) The double murder case involving Vijay Palande

D) Laila Khan murder case

E) The recent murder of law graduate Pallavi

