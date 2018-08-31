A former MHA under secretary RVS Mani, who had published a book titled The Hindu Terror—Insider Account of Ministry of Home Affairs 2006-2010, has now decided to turn witness in Lt Colonel Purohit's case, who was named one of the accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. Purohit has recently approached the Supreme Court and in a petition has demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the alleged conspiracy against him including his alleged abduction, illegal detention and brutal torture.

Lt Colonel Purohit, one of the accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, has recently moved to Supreme Court and demanded justice and compensation for whatever he had gone through during his nine years in the jail. He was earlier granted a conditional bail by a top court. Lt Colonel Purohit in his petition has demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged conspiracy against him including his alleged abduction, illegal detention and brutal torture by the Maharashtra ATS and pressurising him to make a confessional statement of his invovlement in the 2008 blast case.

According to Purohit’s petition, it says, “The content of the interview clearly suggests the implication of the Petitioner in a false criminal case and branding him as a ‘Terrorist’ only for the reason that ‘he was breaking the back of the radicals such as SIMI, ISI terror network etc.”

Speaking to NewsX in the favour of Lt Colonel Purohit in an exclusive conversation, whistleblower RVS Mani said, “This patriotic army officer has been framed … I know because the entire process through which he has gone through … he has been framed and discriminated, we should come in support of such an officer.”

