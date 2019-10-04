Former Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam on Friday challenged the central leadership after being sidelined by the party over the distribution of tickets.

Former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam in a press conference on Friday defied the central leadership claiming that people who work for the party are sidelined. Expressing disappointment over not getting a ticket for Maharashtra polls, Nirupam said he would stay away from the election campaign.

Here are 10 things to know from Sanjay Nirupam’s press conference today:

Nirupam was upset over ticket distribution for the Maharashtra assembly polls to be held on October 21 after-party did not consider him for the upcoming polls.

On his decision to quit the party, Nirupam said he won’t be leaving the party but if things continued the way they are he will have to give a second thought.

Nirupam reiterated his decision to withdraw from the election campaign. He said the Congress model lacks credibility and claimed that the party does not do justice to capable people.

He slammed Sonia saying her loyalists deliberately sideline Rahul’s supporters

Nirupam said Congress ignored Muslims and treated them as mere vote bank.

In a tweet on Thursday, Nirupam claimed that the one name he recommended for Mumbai Assembly election was also rejected asserting that he would not participate in the poll campaign.

He said he didn’t want to bid goodbye to the party but given his isolation by Central leadership, that option didn’t seem far away.

Nirupam was Mumbai Congress president for almost four years and was replaced by Milind Deora as Mumbai unit chief. The two have had differences in the past and continue to remain arch-rivals in Congress.

The Maharashtra Congress internal rift came to the fore when newly-inducted candidate Urmila Matondkar resigned from the party within months of joining citing petty-internal politics

The Congress-infighting wave can be traced in Harayana as well. Former Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar also hinted at the internal rift after he wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi. In the letter, he laid down 13 suggestion for ticket distribution and lashed out at the party for demoralising party workers and making way for BJP.

