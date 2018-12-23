Nana Chudasama, the former Mumbai sheriff passed away on Sunday at the age of 86. Nana Chudasama was the father of BJP spokesperson Shaina NC and a social activist, who was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri in 2005 for his contribution in the betterment of society.

Confirming the news of her father’s demise, BJP leader Shaina NC said in a statement, “With profound grief, we inform you that our beloved father Nana Chudasama breathed his last today.” Chudasama was the only Person ever to hold the position of both sheriff and mayor of Mumbai. She also informed that last rite of Nana Chudasama will be performed today evening in Mumbai.

Expressing grief, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “Nana Chudadama’s efforts and contribution for clean and green Mumbai, in various rehabilitation initiatives and health sector will be remembered forever!”

BJP MP Poonam Mahajan extended her condolences to Shaina NC on Twitter saying, “Heartfelt condolences on the demise of Shri Nana Chudasama Ji, a benevolent Samaritan who will always be remembered for his priceless contribution to Mumbai city & the society at large.”

Sharing her condolences on micro-blogging site Twitter, author Shobha De shared a photograph with late Nana Chudasama and wrote, “Mumbai will always miss you, Nana Chudasama.”

