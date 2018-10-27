Tariq Anwar joins Congress: Former Nationalist Congress Party leader Tariq Anwar has joined Congress. He joined the party in the presence of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, reports said. Earlier, Tariq Anwar had resigned from Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Lok Sabha membership. He was a Lok Sabha parliamentarian from Katihar constituency in Bihar.

The politician had resigned from the NCP over Sharad Pawar's apparent support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Rafale deal

Tariq Anwar joins Congress: Tariq Anwar, former Nationalist Congress Party leader, joined Congress on Saturday. He joined the party in the presence of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Earlier, Tariq Anwar had resigned from Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Lok Sabha membership. The senior politician was a member of lower house of Parliament from Katihar constituency of Bihar. The politician had resigned from the NCP over Sharad Pawar's apparent support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Rafale deal.

Speaking to a Marathi TV channel, Sharad Pawar had said people don’t doubt PM Modi intentions on Rs 58,000 defence deal with France. The NCP chief, however, had denied allegations that he supported PM Modi. Following his departure, the party’s general secretary Munaf Hakim also resigned from NCP. Rahul Gandhi has accused Narendra Modi’s government of buying the aircraft at nearly three times the price begin negotiated when his party was in power before Modi became PM in 2014.

After his resignation, Tariq Anwar had said he was hurt by Pawar’s remark on PM Modi. He had said he felt he has some soft corner for the BJP and Narendra Modi.

Before joining NCP, Anwar was a four times Congress MP. The 67-year-politician was Bihar Congress president in the 1980s. He was an AICC general secretary and member of the Congress Working Committee in the 1990s.

He along with Pawar and late PA Sangma had left the Congress over Sonia Gandhi’s foreign-origin controversy in 1999. Tariq Anwar’s induction into Congress is being seen as a big boost for the grand old party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

