Farmers protest in Delhi: Former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda on Thursday came in support of farmers protesting in the national capital over the agrarian crisis in the country. Speaking to media at Ramlila Maidan where peasants were protesting, he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally address the concerns faced by the annadata of this country. In an apparent attack on BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, he said farmers of this country are today awakened and know how to punish people in power. He added that no government can survive in power by ignoring the issues of farmers.

Various farmers’ outfits under the umbrella body of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) have organised a two-day Kisan Mukti Morcha demanding guaranteed remunerative price and complete loan waiver. The AIKSCC has also sought President Ram Nath Kovind’sintervention on holding the special parliamentary session to discuss farmers’ issues.

Around tens of thousands of farmers belonged to nearly 180 unions have gathered in Delhi who will take out a march from Ramlila Maidan to Parliament Street on Friday, reports said. Meanwhile, the Opposition parties have alleged the accused the ruling party of being anti-farmer. The opposition believes farmers’ distress will be a key issue in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier in the day, Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said the farmers are being deprived of their basic steps. He said steps taken by Modi government were not enough and have little impact of peasants of the country.

