As former prime minister and congressional veteran Manmohan Singh turned 88 on Saturday, greetings poured in on Twitter, praying for his good health and long life.

Wishes poured in from various political leaders for former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s birthday on Saturday.Leader of the Congress party in Loksabha, Adhir Chowdhury, in a tweet, said, “Today is the birthday of a great personality Dr Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India, may the almighty smile upon him to continue to celebrate his birth anniversary with full vigour for decades to come.” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished Dr. Singh on his 88th birthday on Twitter.

"Birthday wishes to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life," he tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished more productive years in public life for the former Prime Minister.

"Greetings to former Prime Minister and Economist Dr. Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. Wishing him good health and more productive years in public life," she wrote on Twitter.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, sent birthday wished to Dr. Singh.

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉक्टर मनमोहन सिंह जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई व शुभकामनाएं! ईश्वर आपको सदैव स्वस्थ रखे और दीर्घायु करे। — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) September 26, 2020

Birthday greetings to Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray to Almighty that he is blessed with a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2020

Birthday wishes to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 26, 2020

India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Dr Manmohan Singh. His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all. Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead.#HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 26, 2020

Greetings to former Prime Minister and Economist Dr. Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. Wishing him good health and more productive years in public life. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 26, 2020

Happy birthday to India’s Former PM, Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. I wish him good health and happiness always and pray for his long life. pic.twitter.com/Gzb5k9yz1k — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 26, 2020

Dr. Singh was born on September 26, 1932, in Punjab’s village of Gah before partition. He studied at the Panjab University, Cambridge, and Oxford.Dr. Singh, who was the Prime Minister for the two consecutive terms (from 2004-2014) has turned 88 today. He is a renowned economist, credited for introducing sweeping reforms in the 1990s.

