Former President Pranab Mukherjee awarded Bharat Ratna along with Bhupen Hazarika, Nanaji Deshmukh: Former President Pranab Mukherjee has been awarded Bharat Ratna, country’s highest civilian award, today, August 8, 2019. The former president was honored by the present President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Apart from Mukherjee, Assamese singer-composer Bhupen Hazarika, and Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder, social activist Nanaji Deshmukh have also been conferred with Bharat Ratna posthumously. The list of the awardees was released by the Government of India on January 25.

Pranab Mukherjee served as 13th President of the country from July 25, 2012. A staunch supporter of the Congress’ policies, Pranab served as the President with both former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apart from that, the 83-year-old was always dubbed as one of the most intelligent candidates in Manmohan Singh-led UPA government. He is one of the political leaders with a shrewd knowledge of Indian politics and the country’s economic policies.

Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee receives ‘Bharat Ratna’ from President Ram Nath Kovind. pic.twitter.com/j9VmBbNEoP — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

Chairman of Deendayal Research Institute, Virendrajeet Singh, received Bharat Ratna on behalf of social activist and senior RSS leader Nanaji Deshmukh. On the other hand, son of Bhupen Hazarika, Tej Hazarika, received the award on his behalf. Last year, Pranab Mukherjee made several headlines after he decided to attend an event of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Several top leaders including PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Lal Krishna Advani were present at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, PM Modi congratulated Mukherjee for being honored with the highest civilian award. Expressing his happiness over the fact, PM Modi said that Pranab Mukherjee has served the country selflessly and tirelessly for decades. He also called him an outstanding statesman.

