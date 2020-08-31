Pranab Mukherjee Death News, Former President dies at 84, Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passed away today: Former President Pranab Mukherjee has passed away. He breathed his last at the Delhi's Army Hospital, wherein he was in a state of deep comatose and on ventilator support.

Pranab Mukherjee Death News, Former President dies at 84, Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passed away today: Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away at the age of 84 on Monday. His son Abhijit confirmed his demise on Twitter. Condoling his demise, President Ram Nath Kovind wrote on Twitter that the passing away of Pranab Mukherjee is the end of an era. Meanwhile, PM Modi addressed him as a scholar par excellence, a towering statesman and someone who was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society.

The senior congress leader was undergoing treatment at Delhi’s Army Hospital and a team of specialists was monitoring his health. Hospitalised after testing positive for novel coronavirus –Covid-19, the 84-year-old also underwent a surgery for the removal of a clot in the brain, after which he developed lung infection and kidney dysfunction. Due to the health complications, he was in a deep state of comatose and on ventilator support for quite some time.

One of his last tweets was about him informing everyone that he has tested positive for coronavirus. In the tweet, he confirmed testing positive for coronavirus and asked people who came in his close proximity to quarantine themselves and get tested. A maha mrityunjaya yajna was also organised at his ancestral village Kirnahar in early August. Mukherjee’s family and several villagers attended the puja.

With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India !

I thank all of You 🙏 — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 31, 2020

Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2020

India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society. pic.twitter.com/gz6rwQbxi6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

The 84-year-old served as the 13th president of India from 2012 until 2017 and was succeeded by Ram Nath Kovind. A senior Congress leader, Pranab Mukhejee also served as Defence Minister from 2004-2006, External Affairs Minister from 2006-2009 and Finance Minister from (2009-12).

