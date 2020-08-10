Former president and senior Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee has tested positive for coronavirus. He shared his health update on Twitter.

Former president Pranab Mukerjee has tested positive for novel coronavirus-Covid-19. In a tweet sharing his health update on Monday, Mr Mukerjee informed everyone that he tested positive for Covid-19 today on a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure. He further requested everyone, who came in contact with him in the last one week, to self isolate and get themselves tested for Covid-19.

On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today.

I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 10, 2020

Pranab Mukherjee served as India’s 13th president from 2012 to 2017. He was previously Union Finance minister from 2009 to 2012. In 2019, Pranab Mukherjee was awarded Bharat Ratna by President Ram Nath Kovind.

His Covid-19 diagnosis comes after Home Minister Amit Shah, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Karnataka CM BSY, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress leader Karti Chidambaram among many others.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 22,15,075, including 6,34,945 active cases, 15,35,744 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 44,386 deaths. In the last 24 hours, India reported 62,o64 new cases and 1,007 deaths.

