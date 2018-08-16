Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was undergoing treatment at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) for kidney tract infection and chest congestion, passed away at the age of 93 on August 16 (Thursday) at 5:05 pm. Vajpayee's health had deteriorated in the past 24 hours after the infection level in urine, chest and kidney had increased. Atal Bihari Vajpayee had served as Prime Minister of India for three terms.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was undergoing treatment at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for kidney tract infection and chest congestion, passed away at the age of 93 on August 16 (Thursday) at 5:05 pm. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was put on life support system, health condition had deteriorated in the past 24 hours. Atal Bihari Vajpayee served as India’s Prime Minister for three terms. He first became the Prime Minister for 13 days in 1996, after that he held Prime Minister’s office for 11 months between 1998-1999 and from 1999-2004, he held the post for 6 years. Under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, it was the first non-Congress government which had completed its full five-year term.

Speaking on Vajpayee’s death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I have no words, I am filled with emotions right now. Our respected Atal ji is no more. Every moment of his life he had dedicated to the nation. His passing away marks the end of an era. He lived for the nation and served it assiduously for decades. My thoughts are with his family, BJP Karyakartas and millions of admirers in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti.”



मैं नि:शब्द हूं, शून्य में हूं, लेकिन भावनाओं का ज्वार उमड़ रहा है। हम सभी के श्रद्धेय अटल जी हमारे बीच नहीं रहे। अपने जीवन का प्रत्येक पल उन्होंने राष्ट्र को समर्पित कर दिया था। उनका जाना, एक युग का अंत है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2018

After news about Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s deteriorating health condition had surfaced on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani, and other senior politicians paid the visit to the former Prime Minister at AIIMS.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has always been recognised as a BJP stalwart and a statesman. Under his leadership, BJP rose to new paths of glory and emerged as a pan India party in a true sense. It was under Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government when India became a nuclear power and conducted underground nuclear tests at Pokhran in Rajasthan. The 93-year-old BJP stalwart had retired from public life due to health-related issues. For the past three decades, Dr Randeep Guleria, the Director of AIIMS, had been serving as a personal physician to Vajpayee.

