Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was discharged from Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday. Reports reveal that he is stable and his condition has improved.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who earlier rushed to AIIMS on Sunday after suffering from a reaction to a change in medication, has been discharged from the hospital. Further, Dr. Manmohan Singh was also tested for coronavirus on Monday and his results were negative. He has also gone through many tests and results are yet to be out. Reports reveal that 87-year-old former finance minister was recovering and didn’t show any symptoms of fever on Monday so the doctors decided for discharge.

Senior AIIMS official said he developed a febrile reaction to a new medication so he was admitted on Sunday after complaining about uneasiness. He added that Singh is stable and is responded well to the entire treatment and medical care. Dr. Manmohan Singh is a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan and also served as the prime minister of the country from the year 2004 to 2014. Moreover, in 2009, he also underwent coronary bypass surgery at AIIMS.

Further, many leaders have expressed their concerns over his heath. Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli expressed his concerns on Twitter and wished him a speedy recovery. HD Deve Gowda, the former PM also said that the nation needs his guidance, especially during these crises.

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has been discharged from AIIMS, Delhi on medical advice: AIIMS official pic.twitter.com/hcJSbGDVrT — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

Not just this, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also showcased his concern for Dr. Manmohan Singh’s health and said that he hopes to make full recovery. The entire nation is praying for his health.

