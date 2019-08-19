Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha seat from Rajasthan. Congress had filed his nomination last week while BJP, on the other hand, did not field anyone.

With the BJP not fielding any candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat from Rajasthan, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been elected unopposed as the deadline to withdraw nominations for the by-poll also ended. The seat was left vacant after BJP’s Rajasthan unit president and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Lal Saini passed away in June.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated Singh for being elected unopposed as a Rajya Sabha member. He said it was state’s honour to have Singh as their representative given his vast knowledge and rich experience.

Last week Singh had thanked Congress party, Gehlot and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot for nominating him for the by-poll election.

He said he was grateful to the people of Rajasthan and Congress party for giving him the privilege to serve the people of Rajasthan in the upper house.

Singh had filed his nomination for the by-elections from Rajasthan last Tuesday. BJP had earlier stated that it won’t be fielding any candidate for the Rajasthan seat.

Rajasthan currently comprises nine members in the Council of states, all from the BJP, but, with Singh’s induction, now the state has a non-BJP representative as well.

Singh has served as Prime Minister two times during UPA I and UPA II. In 2004, he became the PM for the first time and continued for a second tenure after the Congress won the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

He is also the former Union Finance Minister who played a crucial role in reviving country’s economy. Under his governance, the development parameters revolved around education, employment, economy and poverty.

Singh is often considered a media-friendly PM who would call press conferences and not hesitate in answering questions. Often, when comparison of PMs emerges, many appreciate Singh for his media-friendly approach while some criticise the incumbent PM Narendra Modi for his minimal engagement with the media.

