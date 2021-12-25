Former head constable Gagandeep Singh was dismissed from service in 2019 and was released in September this year after spending two years in jail for alleged drug links.

Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya on Saturday confirmed that a former head constable of Punjab Police, Gagandeep Singh, was identified as the handler of explosives in the Ludhiana district court blast case. Singh was dismissed from the service in 2019 and spent two years in jail for alleged drug links, said Chattopadhyaya.

“The deceased person, former policeman Gagandeep Singh was carrying the explosion. He was dismissed from service in 2019 and spent two years in jail following his arrest in a drug-trafficking case,” said the Punjab DGP in his statement to the media.

According to sources, he was tracked from a SIM card and a network dongle. Sources also said that though his face and body were disfigured, Gagandeep’s family confirmed his identity.

Gagandeep Singh was released in September this year and the hearing in his case was scheduled for Friday. Media reports suggest that the police are now probing why he visited the court premises a day earlier on Thursday.

Initial probe into the blast had revealed that the explosive handler was one of the casualties of the blast.