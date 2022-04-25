Daljit S Cheema, the leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, mocked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday over his planned visit to government

Daljit S Cheema, the leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, mocked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday over his planned visit to government schools in Delhi, saying that the ‘ pseudo model’ will not assist.

Former Education Minister called the visit a “political drama” saying “This may be beneficial in marketing this pseudo model in poll-bound states, but it won’t be of many services for Punjab.”

Cheema also recommended the Punjab Chief Minister to first visit schools in his own state to gain a better understanding of the Punjab education system’s strengths and problems.

Before planning a tour to study Delhi model of education @BhagwantMann should have toured his own schools first to understand their strength & weaknesses. Today’s political drama may be helpful in selling this pseudo model in poll bound states but won’t be of much help to state. — Dr Daljit S Cheema (@drcheemasad) April 25, 2022

Earlier today Bhagwant Mann visited government schools and Mohalla clinics in the national capital alongside Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

CM was accompanied by Education and Health Ministers, as well as key officials from both states.

According to the Delhi Chief Minister’s office, “On April 25, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal will tour Delhi government schools and mohalla clinics. During the visit, the ministers of education and health, as well as top officials from both states, will be present.”