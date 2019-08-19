Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan calls for reforms to boost economy, growth rate: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has called for fresh reforms to energise private sector to invest, reports said on Monday.

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan calls for reforms to boost economy, growth rate: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has called for a new set of reforms to energise private sector to invest, the PTI reported on Monday. Terming the slowdown in the economy very worrisome, the former RBI governor said the problems in power and non-bank financial sectors were required to be solved soon by the government. Alluding to research by Narendra Modi government’s former chief economist Arvind Subramanian about overestimation of growth rate, Rajan suggest to review the way GDP is calculated in India.

In an interview with the CNBC TV 18, Rajan asserted that different sectors including the auto sector, real estate and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies have undergone under massive loss. He further called for more reforms to boost the economy and growth rate. Rajan served as Governor of the Reserve Bank of India from 2013 to 2016. He was denied the second term.

He further added that he could not predict another financial crisis, however, if it comes. it would be from different sources. He also said that fixing the old problems would not solve the ones coming in future.

On being asked about the ongoing global economic slowdown, Rajan said that the banks across the globe were better prepared as compared to the 2008 financial crisis.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App